Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $31.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

