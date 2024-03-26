Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 777,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,880,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

