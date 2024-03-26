EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $236.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $267.34 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

