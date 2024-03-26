ESAB Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ESAB)

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

ESAB has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESAB to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

ESAB Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. ESAB has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ESAB by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in ESAB by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

