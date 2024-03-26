Escroco Emerald Price Reaches $0.0001 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Escroco Emerald token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a total market cap of $143,273.72 and $18.88 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Escroco Emerald has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Escroco Emerald alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Escroco Emerald’s official website is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00014531 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Escroco Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Escroco Emerald and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.