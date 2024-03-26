Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,385,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 6,092,242 shares.The stock last traded at $2.73 and had previously closed at $2.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $499.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

