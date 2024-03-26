Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $25.75 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,448 shares of company stock worth $1,466,835 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.