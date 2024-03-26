ether.fi (ETHFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $548.50 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. ether.fi has a market capitalization of $548.50 million and approximately $368.80 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ether.fi has traded 47.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00006744 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ether.fi

ether.fi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,200,000 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official website is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,200,000 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 4.49766606 USD and is up 13.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $207,263,465.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

