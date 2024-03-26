Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $32.30 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $32.30 or 0.00046084 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $320.64 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,079.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.82 or 0.00686109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00127329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00058997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00198746 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00126824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,228,874 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.