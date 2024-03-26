Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.42 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.
Institutional Trading of Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
