Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Everbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $352,738. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 255,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $115.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

