Evercore ISI Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

AZO stock traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,185.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,879.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,687.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,070,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

