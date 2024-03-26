Evercore ISI Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.38. The company had a trading volume of 360,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,400. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,122,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

