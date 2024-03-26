Evercore ISI Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $117.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKE. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.76. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

