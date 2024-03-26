Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.70 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

