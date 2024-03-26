EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CEO Sells $103,557.50 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CEO Jayme Mendal sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $103,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,865.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
EverQuote Price Performance
NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
