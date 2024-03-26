Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. 2,165,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,926. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.