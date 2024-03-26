Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.