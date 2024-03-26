Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) shot up 19.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 110,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 192,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excellon Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

