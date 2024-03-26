Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242,269 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after acquiring an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

