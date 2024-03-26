Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,145,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,517,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $451.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

