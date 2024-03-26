Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $255,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total value of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,442,145 shares of company stock worth $665,553,088. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,087,316. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

