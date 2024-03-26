FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.70.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
NYSE:FDX opened at $282.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.