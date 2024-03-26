FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.99. 4,521,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.63. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

