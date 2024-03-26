FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,747 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 4.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,018,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,300. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.70.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

