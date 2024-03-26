FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.70.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $282.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

