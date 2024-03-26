Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $439.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $264.90 and a 52 week high of $442.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.77 and a 200-day moving average of $350.18.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,497,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

