Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Volume Hits $397.32 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $2.78 or 0.00003941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $397.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00027493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 840,059,169 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

