Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Stake Boosted by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.10. 66,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.