Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Evercore ISI

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,620,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,259,846,000 after buying an additional 958,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

