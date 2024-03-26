Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

