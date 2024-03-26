Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.74. 696,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.