Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 139,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. 8,117,125 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

