Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,150,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 294,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,688,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.70 and a twelve month high of $89.98.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3857 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.