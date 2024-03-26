Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $369,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 488,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

