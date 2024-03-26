Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,314 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

