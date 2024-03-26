Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Gotham 1000 Value ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

GVLU traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,565. The company has a market cap of $165.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. Gotham 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Get Gotham 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Gotham 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Gotham 1000 Value ETF (GVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF consisting of large- and mid-cap value stocks from the United States. GVLU was launched on Jun 7, 2022 and is managed by Gotham.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gotham 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gotham 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.