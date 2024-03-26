Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,329. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $67.78.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

