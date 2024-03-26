Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. 7,628,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,462,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

