Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 14,707 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,608,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,176,711. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

About Marathon Digital

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

