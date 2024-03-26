Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 1,686 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

SUSA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.21. 42,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $84.30 and a 12-month high of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

