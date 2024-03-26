Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 48 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, hitting $517.24. 983,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,993. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $519.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $498.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.