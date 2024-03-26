Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 624 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after buying an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,694. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

