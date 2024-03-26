Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5879 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of FITBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.03. 14,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

