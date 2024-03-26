Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
- What is Put Option Volume?
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.