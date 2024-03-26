Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,730. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

