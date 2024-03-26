FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.73

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 489573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $815.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock worth $311,528. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

