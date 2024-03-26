First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

