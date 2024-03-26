First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FR stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
