First PREMIER Bank Acquires New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $158.51. 2,281,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,392. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $158.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

