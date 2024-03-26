First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

